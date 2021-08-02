Bank of America Upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Neutral

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $236.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $196.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.92.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $226.00 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
