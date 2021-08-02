Bank of America Upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Neutral

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $236.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $196.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $226.00 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

