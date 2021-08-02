Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

