Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 55,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

