Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.87. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,455. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

