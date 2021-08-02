Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group’s (NASDAQ:BAOS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Baosheng Media Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $2.14 on Monday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.
About Baosheng Media Group
