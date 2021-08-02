Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group’s (NASDAQ:BAOS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Baosheng Media Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $2.14 on Monday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

