Barclays Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $43.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Avantor stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

