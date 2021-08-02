Barclays Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Capri by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.