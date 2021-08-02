Barclays Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,740

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92). 681,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,129. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,752.07. The stock has a market cap of £27.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.03.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

