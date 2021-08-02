Barclays Increases IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $750.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $616.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $680.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $621.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

