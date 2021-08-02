Barclays Increases Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 3,920

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SXS. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Spectris stock traded up GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,649 ($47.67). 144,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,401. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,654 ($47.74). The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,667.93.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

