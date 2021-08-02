Barclays Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $55.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Terex stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 337,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

