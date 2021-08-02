Barclays Raises Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target to GBX 910

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:INCH traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 868 ($11.34). The stock had a trading volume of 347,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,467. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 795.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 416.60 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58).

In other Inchcape news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider John Langston bought 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,462 shares of company stock worth $14,619,783.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

