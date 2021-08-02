Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of SEGXF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

