Bark & Co (BARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bark & Co to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

BARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

