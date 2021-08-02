Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.86

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 6846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.