Barrick Gold (ABX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

TSE ABX opened at C$27.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a market cap of C$48.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

