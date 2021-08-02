Barrick Gold (GOLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GOLD opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

