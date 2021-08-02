Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $760.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

