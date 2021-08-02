Barrington Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

AMG stock opened at $158.44 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

