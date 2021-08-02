Base Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,686.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004174 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $37,686.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00814981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00091217 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 856,583 coins and its circulating supply is 632,683 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

