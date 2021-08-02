Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

ETR BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.87. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

