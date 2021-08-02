Basic Attention Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199.54 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $968.11 million and approximately $199.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,731,677 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

