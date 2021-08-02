BASIC Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $26.94 million and $1.35 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00823425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00091001 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

