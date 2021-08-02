Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,320 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $37,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $126.69 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

