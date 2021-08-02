Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 228,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,000. Floor & Decor makes up 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $122.01 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

