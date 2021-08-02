Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. FirstService comprises about 3.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.57% of FirstService worth $42,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $59,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FirstService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FirstService by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $185.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.23. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $191.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

