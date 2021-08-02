Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,820 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $276.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

