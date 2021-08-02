Baskin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $22,710,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $9,500,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $64.76 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

