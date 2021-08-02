Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.00.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $744.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.23. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.