Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $25.33 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $25,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN opened at $305.20 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $185.62 and a one year high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.