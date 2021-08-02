Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Ferrari worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

RACE stock opened at $215.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

