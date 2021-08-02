Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $29.26 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $84.30 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

