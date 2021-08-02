Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $33.73 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $357.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.