Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $49.51 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for 4.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.58% of TFI International worth $49,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE TFII opened at $112.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.