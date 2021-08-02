Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $49.51 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for about 4.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.58% of TFI International worth $49,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

TFI International stock opened at $112.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

