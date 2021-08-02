Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,592 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.