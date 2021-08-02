Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,652 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

