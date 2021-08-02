Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,030 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.