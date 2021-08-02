Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,180 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

