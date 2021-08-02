Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after buying an additional 761,394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,958,000 after buying an additional 588,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

