Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

BAX opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

