Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.
BAX opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $88.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
