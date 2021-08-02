Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $33.18 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.