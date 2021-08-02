BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$62.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$62.70.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

