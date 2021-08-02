Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $6,503.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017390 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

