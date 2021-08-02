Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,033.39 or 0.02595501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $74.40 million and $3.98 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00240441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

