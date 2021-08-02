BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BeiGene by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $99,280,889.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,661 shares of company stock worth $26,694,485 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $316.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $205.29 and a 52-week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

