Bella Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $14.44 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $53.19 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

