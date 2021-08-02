Belt Finance (BELT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $47.05 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $9.53 or 0.00024043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,937,624 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

