Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Reaches $1.53 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $181,830.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 19,975,923 coins and its circulating supply is 9,394,022 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

