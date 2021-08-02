Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Sells $3,045,365.11 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 49,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $3,045,365.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith A. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

